Seven people were killed when a motorist drove into a crowd at the bus stop. Police are investigating whether the crash in Brownsville, Texas, was intentional. It is already the third drama with many deaths in Texas in more than a week.

The drama took place around 8:30 AM, US time, at a homeless shelter. Opposite the shelter is a bus stop, where some of the victims were waiting on the sidewalk when the SUV hit them. The driver has been arrested. He is in hospital and under surveillance, police said. He is being tested for alcohol and drug use, American media report.

The most deadly victims are immigrants from Venezuela, US media write. Six people were injured and are being treated in hospital for both minor and serious injuries. Brownsville is located near the Mexican border and has been confronted with hundreds of immigrants every day for the past two months.

Deadly drama

It is the third deadly drama in a short time in Texas. On Saturday, nine people were killed in a shooting at a shopping center in Allen. The shooter was also among the dead. Another seven people were injured, three of whom are in critical condition in hospital.

A week before that, a shooting also took place in Cleveland. A man who was angry with his neighbors for complaining about noise, shot and killed five members of the family. Among them an 8-year-old boy. Francisco Oropeza, 38, who according to US authorities is responsible for the shooting, was arrested four days ago.

The house in Cleveland where a man shot and killed his neighbors. ©Getty Images

