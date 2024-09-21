Home World

From: Robin Dittrich

Seven people lost their lives when the luxury yacht “Bayesian” sank. The ship also appears to have buried important intelligence information.

Palermo – The sinking of the luxury yacht “Bayesian” caused a great stir. The investigations are still ongoing and the entire crew is under observation. Divers are currently searching the seabed for the hard drives of billionaire Mike Lynch.

Divers search for sensitive treasures on the seabed

On August 19, 2024, the sinking of the ship “Bayesian” claimed seven lives. The public prosecutor’s office launched an investigation against the captain immediately after the incident. The head of the shipyard that built the luxury yacht told Italian media that the crew should be held accountable. According to him, it was their mistakes that ultimately led to the sinking – a German captain denies this.

The English tycoon Mike Lynch, who owned the yacht, was one of those who died when the “Bayesian” sank. According to palermo.repubblica.it In addition to seven people, not all of the treasures on board could be saved. It is suspected that there are no diamonds or other jewelry on the seabed, but rather hard drives. These could contain valuable information about sensitive matters.

Hard drives with intelligence information expected on sunken “Bayesian”

Reports from magazines such as palermo.repubblica.it suggest that the hard drives could be of particular interest to intelligence services around the world, as they are said to contain sensitive information. It is believed that information from the British secret service MI5, the American NSA and some Israeli intelligence services is stored on the hard drives. However, the hard drives are protected by “state-of-the-art encryption”.

It is expected that the hard drives of tycoon Mike Lynch will not be handed over to any secret service after they are recovered. There is only a fear that hostile secret services from Russia, China or Iran could gain access to the information stored on them. So far, however, investigators have not been able to recover any personal items from the shipwreck, only surveillance devices have been recovered from the yacht. ((dpa)