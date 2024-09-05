Fatal crash on highway at night, one person died instantly, the other is in hospital in very serious conditions

A crash what happened last night on themotorway A22, in Fortezza. A car carrying two German tourists collided with some barriers of a construction site and one person died instantly, while the other is in desperate conditions.

As is standard practice in these cases, all investigations are underway regarding the incident. investigations routinely, although the identity of the victim is still unknown. The officers only noticed that the car they were traveling in had the German license plate.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred during the night between Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th September, around 1.40am. Precisely along the A22 Brenner motorway, near the municipality of Fortresswhich is located in the province of Bolzano. Inside that car there were two people and perhaps they were tourists, coming from Germany.

However, it was just out of the blue that the unthinkable happened to them. For reasons that are currently being investigated, the person driving the vehicle would have lost control and would have crashed into some concrete barriersplaced to delimit a construction site. Passers-by soon realized the seriousness of the incident and immediately called for the intervention of the paramedics.

Highway Crash, Death of One of the Tourists and Investigations

The rescuers arrived on the scene within a few minutes, but despite their promptness for one of the two people, they could not do anything. They tried to revive him, but in the end they had no choice but to witness his heartbreaking death.

The other person who was in that vehicle is now hospitalized and his conditions are reported to be very serious. serious. Although it is not clear whether his life is in danger.

Now it will only be the investigations by the police to give concrete answers on the case. The hypothesis is that they lost control of the vehicle not only because of the speed or due to a sudden sleepiness.