Elia Rossi, the twenty-six year old who died last night in a car accident, worked in the family nursery, along the SS 29 in Rocchetta di Cairo. He leaves behind his father Marco and mother Monica, and brothers Allex, three years older, and Sheila, five years older.

The twenty-six year old, together with two peers, a boy and a girl, were returning from an evening on the Riviera. The accident at the exit of the second tunnel towards Cairo, just before the exit for Curagnata. For causes under investigation, the boy, while driving, was thrown against the windshield, apparently suffering a major head injury that left him no way out. Variant then remained closed for hours, even in the morning.