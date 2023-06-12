Home page World

The crashed bus near the town of Greta north of Sydney. © Mark Baker/AP/dpa

It was to be the happiest day in the life of a young wedding couple in Australia. But on the way back from the party, the bus crashed with 36 guests on board.

Sydney – The tragic end of a wedding celebration in the Australian Hunter Valley: On the way back from the party, a bus with 36 guests on board crashed. At least ten inmates are dead and another 25 are injured, some seriously.

According to police, the devastating accident happened late Sunday evening near the town of Greta in the state of New South Wales. When exiting a roundabout, the bus suddenly fell sideways onto a crash barrier. The bus driver, who was only slightly injured, was arrested and questioned by the authorities. On Monday he was charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving resulting in death. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Just a few hours earlier, the newly married couple had celebrated with their guests at the Wandin Estate winery. On social networks, guests posted several photos of the happy couple at their party. The Hunter Valley north of Sydney is one of Australia’s best-known wine regions and is a popular location for celebrations and weddings.

All of Australia mourns

But then ambulances race through the night, rescue helicopters circle over the region. “It is cruel, sad and so unfair that such a joyful day in a beautiful place should end with such terrible loss of life and injury,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters. “People rent a bus for weddings precisely to ensure the safety of their guests – that makes this tragedy even more unimaginable.” All of Australia is praying for those affected.

Shocked residents laid flowers near the scene of the accident in the morning. The bus was on its way from the winery to the small town of Singleton. It is not yet clear why he left the road and fell. Investigators and forensic scientists examined the scene of the accident in detail. Tests have shown that the 58-year-old driver was not drunk, media spokeswoman Tracy Chapman quoted.

The bus had a total of 57 seats that were equipped with seat belts. According to Chapman, it is not yet clear whether the victims were wearing seat belts. Many of the injured were initially unresponsive and could not be questioned. In the afternoon, it was finally possible to bring the bus from its side and rescue the victims who were trapped underneath.

Some passengers with minor injuries were released from the hospital in the morning, the authorities said. But it will take the community months to process the tragedy, Singleton Mayor Sue Moore said.

The bus company spoke of a “terrible tragedy” and expressed its deepest sympathy to all those affected. The company is working closely with the police on the investigation.

“This was a most terrifying event in the history of New South Wales,” said State Premier Chris Minn. “Today is a good day to hug someone you love and remember how precious life is.”