Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

At least 21 people have died in a serious bus accident in Venice. There are initial theories about the cause of the accident.

Venice – On Tuesday evening (October 3rd) A bus broke through the parapet of an elevated road in Venice and fell from a bridge around ten meters into the depths. The cause of the accident has so far remained unclear – there are several accident theories in the Italian media.

Accident in Venice: Bus falls into the depths – three theories about the cause of the accident

The main clue to the circulating accident theories is the video from the surveillance cameras that were installed on the street and recorded the bus. The Italian magazine writes in connection with witness statements Corriere Della Serathat many things indicate that the driver is falling asleep or is ill. Eyewitnesses reported a strange and “excessive maneuver” by the bus driver. Investigating police officers also suspected that the driver might have suffered a fainting spell.

At least 21 people were killed in a bus accident in Venice – there are now three theories circulating about the cause of the accident. © Antonio Calanni/dpa

In addition to the already confirmed information about the accident, there is apparently an audio transmission. On it, a woman says that she personally knows the driver of the bus, who also died in the accident. According to the recording, the bus caught fire on the overpass, but the driver was unable to maneuver it because he was trapped between other cars. While trying to do something, the bus is said to have left the road and fallen into the depths. Accident investigators have not yet commented on the theory that the bus was already on fire before the crash.

Bus accident in Venice: Was another car involved in the accident? – Official warns against too many rumors

Like the Italian magazine la Republica However, writes, another car could have been involved in the bus accident in Venice. The prosecutor’s office said that “all possibilities are being examined.” However, the prefect of Venice, Michele di Bari, warned that there are “too many unfounded rumors about the incident.” “We have to look at the facts and wait and see what the justice system does. From the perspective of the criminal investigation department, the entire matter is the responsibility of the public prosecutor’s office.”

When the bus fell off the bridge in Venice, around 40 people were on board. There are also minors among the 21 deaths so far. As the Italian authorities also announced, there is said to be at least one German victim, which has not yet been confirmed by the German side. The Foreign Office has so far only confirmed that Germans are also affected. The other 20 passengers were injured in the bus accident, five of them seriously. (rd with dpa)