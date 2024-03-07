Home page World

A teenager has been sentenced to a suspended sentence of two years because of a fatal altercation after a soccer tournament. © Helmut Fricke/dpa

A teenager is fatally injured in a fight after a soccer tournament. The attacker has now been convicted.

Frankfurt/Main – In the trial surrounding the fatal altercation after a youth soccer tournament in Frankfurt am Main, the 17-year-old teenager was sentenced to a suspended sentence of two years.

The court found the teenager guilty of intentional bodily harm and bodily harm resulting in death. “For this reason, a standard juvenile sentence of two years will be imposed against him, the execution of which will be suspended,” the court said. This means that the young person, who has been in custody for ten months, can be released again.

According to the court, the public prosecutor's office had pleaded for two years and three months in juvenile detention without parole. The 17-year-old's two defense attorneys demanded suspended sentences of one year and nine months respectively. The family and defense had hoped for an acquittal shortly before the verdict.

On Whit Monday last year there was a fight between players from a German and a French team after an international soccer tournament in Frankfurt. According to the prosecution, the then 16-year-old defendant is said to have hit the 15-year-old Berliner in the cheek or neck. The teenager then collapsed. Severe brain injuries were diagnosed in the hospital. Three days after the incident, the 15-year-old was declared brain dead. dpa