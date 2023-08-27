There’s a new unwritten rule for everyone entering the publishing world: never cross Jeanette Winterson. It makes sense that it is being transmitted. The essayist is the same one who, in 2021, burned her books in symbolic protest for the blurbs in the reissue of his texts. For Americans, the blurb It is the word that alludes to the short recommendation of another author that usually appears on the strip to attract readers; for the british, blurb also includes the back cover or flap synopsis. the author of Why be happy when you can be normal?, from Manchester —and, therefore, from the latter—, was indignant with the “cozy” claims chosen for, in his opinion, a redesign that spoiled his prose in the worst way. “I hated each and every one blurbs On my new covers so I set them on fire”, she tweeted, satisfied, with a photo of her feat. The editorial remedy and did not resort to that formula again.

Winterson hasn’t been the only one with rashes from those short texts that are bait for indecisive readers. George Orwell was repulsed by promotional girdles. “Ask any thinking person why they ‘never read novels’ and it’s most likely down to that disgusting gut full of blurbs”he wrote in his essay In defense of the novel. another allergic to this clickbait on the cover was Graham Greene, who got so angry with his blurb in england made me like this (describing what the front of his house on Clapham Common looked like) enough to write a letter to his editor in 1945 complaining that his later novel Brighton Rock he wouldn’t have come away with little more than the title and his name. That privilege would be obtained by JD Salinger, who stipulated by contract that this was the only thing that should appear on both the front and back covers of The catcher in the rye (“no quotes, no photo, no biography, no blurb”). Even so, it managed to sell 66 million copies worldwide.

All these anecdotes related to that word “with such a peculiar and silly sound that a class full of five-year-olds burst out laughing when you say it” are collected by Louise Willder in blur your enthusiasm (Oneworld Publications, 2022), a 352-page essay on the art of the perfect cover catchphrase. A defense of marketing of persuasion narrated from within and full of juicy episodes, because Willder, in the 25 years that he has been copywriter (editor) at publishers such as Penguin, has devised more than 5,000 blurbs.

Although hers is that invisible figure that writes the packaging, the British woman does not only focus here on her work. She also tells a good handful of stories about the complicated relationship of authors and authors with what others say about her work in her girdles. A currently oversaturated practice that is carried out unfairly when, as denounced in the book, this quote only serves for two writers to “scratch each other’s backs” and not for what is their natural objective: to be able to judge a book by its front page.

The secret: be succinct

“Write blurbs it is a minefield for everyone involved”, confirms the essayist. It has never been an easy task. nor grateful. In an exercise in historical memory, Willder investigates the evolution of the term and recalls that even when the word appeared in print for the first time on the jacket of the humorist Gelett Burgess’s book, in 1907, it was satirically: “Yes, this is a blurb! All advertisers surrender to them. Why not us?’” A description accompanied by the image of an enthusiastic woman screaming with her hand in her mouth, to which was added the caption: “My Belinda Blurbs, blurring”. It would not be the last taunt to that claim that, if supported by the right words, should always generate intrigue, with the desire to open that book to find out more: buy it.

Satirical cartoon about the ‘blurb’, published in 1907. Wikipedia

None of the writers for whom this author has written multiple blurbs (John Updike, Muriel Spark, John Mortimer or David Lodge, among many others) has later burned them at the stake, at least as far as she knows. Only Donna Tartt has rejected each and every one of her lines for changes in reissues, as she has also refused to modify the original cover design of the goldfinch in its British edition (“As an author she knows exactly how she wants her story to sell, and as the writer of one of the most acclaimed bestsellers in history, can we say that she is wrong?”).

Willder says that the secret of a good blurb is that it be “succinct, clear and concise”. From experience, he defends, the best are those that come from those who have practiced journalism because “they instinctively know how to sell an idea.” For this reason, Peter Biskind, legendary columnist and cultural chronicler, returned a blurb that she wrote for one of her books, but condensed in half the words: “It was never seen before. The normal thing is that it happens the other way around, the authors always forget that the ideal is not to exceed 200 words on the cover”.

Neither hyperbolic nor clever

To the blurbear, moderation is important, but in this game of praise that is subtle enough so that it does not seem that the quote was dictated by the mother herself, one must also know how to lie (“just a little”). Distort reality and elegantly omit certain data. This was known by Iris Murdoch, who wrote that the blurbs they are “a mini form of art”, and the editor Roberto Calasso, who said that mastering the blurbeo It’s like knowing how to introduce a stranger to a party: “Forms will prevent you from highlighting the defects of the one you introduce.”

The key is not to go too hyperbolic. It’s not even worth being Bridget Jones —who sold a mediocre title like Kafka’s motorcycle as “the greatest book of our era” and he experienced firsthand what was ridiculous—, not even being the smartest in the class. Rick Polito knows it, he feels that he will haunt him “to the grave” the synopsis of The Wizard of Oz which he wrote for a magazine in 1998 because it was broadcast on the TCM channel and has become cyclical viral material on Twitter: “Transported to a surreal landscape, a young woman kills the first person she meets, then joins three strangers to kill again.”

not everyone hates blurb. Terry Pratchet recommended them and TS Elliot wrote hundreds of them while working at Faber & Faber to, among others, review the work of Ezra Pound, Ted Hughes or Marianne Moore. “Every publicist who is himself an author considers this form of composition the most elaborate of all that he practises… If you praise too much, the critic will spend a whole paragraph ridiculing the publisher’s claims; If you don’t value it enough, the critic will say that even the publisher hasn’t paid attention to his book. Believe me, I have gone through both phases, ”he would say about the problems of his job.

For the author, sometimes it is enough not to disappoint the reader and know how to seduce him. And she assures that she once bought a book by Jennifer Donnelly because of how it was sold on the cover: “If George Clooney had entered the room, she would have told him to come back later, when he finished this book.” That blurbhe confirms, he was totally up to it.

