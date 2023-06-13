The explosion of platforms and series across the planet has made clear the importance of having ideas to develop new content. And if not, tell the studios, still pending a writers’ strike that has paralyzed the entire audiovisual industry. In this need to serve more productions to the viewer, almost overwhelming him, a fairly common phenomenon, in the absence of new ideas and originality, has been to take successful films from previous decades and adapt them to the industry of episodes and seasons. There are, for example, ‘Bates Motel’, ‘Grease’, ‘Inseparables’ or ‘Scream’. The move is masterful, after all, they are films that, to a greater or lesser extent, worked and that a good part of the public knows about, so the risk is less.

From that perspective you have to look at the premiere of ‘Fatal Attraction’ on SkyShowtime, of which we have already seen five episodes. The series is based on the homonymous film written by James Dearden and directed by Adrian Lyne in 1987. Starring Glenn Close, Michael Douglas and Anne Archer, the fiction followed in the footsteps of Dan Gallagher (Douglas), a successful lawyer, married and with a daughter, who for professional reasons meets Alex Forrest (Close), an editor at an advertising agency. Over the weekend when his wife Beth (Anne Archer) and his daughter Ellen are out of town, Dan has a torrid affair with Alex.

What at first seemed something fleeting, turns to Dan’s horror, into a toxic and obsessive relationship that makes up a suffocating thriller. With six Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actress, the film became the second-highest-grossing film in the United States and the highest-grossing film in the world in 1987, inspiring a handful of thrillers. in the nineties as ‘Basic instinct’, ‘The hand that rocks the cradle’ or ‘Single white woman seeks’.

Created by Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes, responsible for some of the scripts for series such as ‘Bates Motel’ or ‘Boss’, the new SkyShowtime series bets on Joshua Jackson (‘Fringe’, ‘The Affair’), Lizzy Caplan (‘Fleishman’s in Trouble’, ‘Monstrous’) and Amanda Peet (‘The Goodwife’, ‘Dirty John’) to play Dan, Alex and Beth respectively, an excellent trio of actors. Aware that eight episodes give much more than the two hectic hours of the feature film, those responsible for the fiction make an interesting decision, despite recounting a good part of what happened in the film.

two time lines



To begin with, the fiction takes place in two time lines. One is the present: Dan has been in prison for several years, convicted of the second degree murder of Alex Forrester, to which he pleaded guilty, and is attending a commission hearing that will reassess his possible release from prison. He doesn’t know it, but his daughter Ellen, already a college student, is in the audience. When she is released, the world of the young woman, who barely knows her father, falls apart.

The other temporal space in which the bulk of fiction takes place is the past. Dan is a brilliant prosecutor, about to turn forty, who most of his peers already see as a judge. Mind you, his efforts at his job are taking away from his family time with Beth and Ellen. Everything will turn upside down when he meets Alex, a woman who has just joined the victim assistance office. The first conversation gives way to fleeting glances and winks, until one weekend when his wife and daughter are out camping, they go to bed.

Three frames of fiction.





From there, the fiction intertwines both time frames: on the one hand, recounting Alex’s growing obsession when he sees that Dan turns him aside in favor of his wife and daughter, on the other, with Dan in the present investigating who murdered Alex while trying to build bridges with his daughter, his ex-wife, and his coworkers. In this sense, the series is hardly surprising.

In fact, it is somewhat disconcerting to see how it repeats many of the milestones from the original film -Alex’s visit to the family home pretending to be interested in their purchase or the acid on the hood of the car are just two of them-, with hardly any variations, when he could have developed his own, with a little more substance. The photography, bland and far from the sordid aesthetic of the film, doesn’t help either.



Glenn Close and Michael Douglas in ‘Fatal Attraction’.







And what about the most torrid sequences, with that Douglas gritting his teeth in each sequence and the most extreme choreography? The little eroticism that the original film treasured –really, it was tiny and in a wise decision–, here it has been reduced to practically nothing. And the truth is that it is not so necessary to highlight the themes that fiction deals with, ranging from marriage and infidelity to personality disorders and coercive control, going through the search for forgiveness, the desire for power and the feeling of impunity for those at the top of the pyramid.

The big problem with the series is that it doesn’t have much more juice than the movie and although the time jumps and the plot of the investigations add some depth to the story, the sense of urgency that suited Adrian’s film is lost. lyne.