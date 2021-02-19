“Today we are all deeply affected by the sudden death of our colleague Cyril“, reacted Friday February 19 on franceinfo Raphaël Diaz, director general of the COS Foundation Alexandre Glasberg, which manages the reception center for asylum seekers (Cada) Isard COS in Pau, where a department head was fatally stabbed by a former resident. “Cyril was a really very experienced professional“, he added. “It was something quite brutal and unpredictable, his colleagues managed to control the aggressor, but did not succeed, despite the very rapid arrival of help to keep Cyril alive.“, he regretted.

franceinfo: What drives you today after the death of your colleague?

Today we are all deeply affected by the sudden death of our colleague Cyril. He had been head of department at this establishment for six years now. The entire community of the foundation, which brings together nearly 3,000 employees, is today in mourning. All our thoughts are with his family. There is pain, despondency, the Foundation has been working in welcoming stateless people for 77 years now. In December 1944, our founder opened a center to welcome people leaving the camps. You can imagine that today we will persevere in our mission. Every year, we welcome nearly 4,000 people in precariousness. We are going to continue this profession which is for us something essential.

Does it seem all the more necessary to you to continue your missions, after the death of your colleague?

Cyril was a really very experienced professional, used to handling any type of situation. He was facing a return from a former resident. It is a person who was no longer in our devices. He was out in 2017, it was something quite brutal and unpredictable, suddenly and unfortunately, his colleagues managed to control the attacker, but did not succeed, despite the very rapid arrival of help. to keep Cyril alive.

Will we have to take care of the employees traumatized by this tragedy and who will have difficulty returning to work?

Exactly this is something that we care about very much. We will deal with it because security is a constant and major concern. A crisis and psychological unit has already intervened today in the establishment and we will, in the coming days, set up a support unit in the coming hours for our employees.