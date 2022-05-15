Home page World

Of: Catherine Reikowski

Split

A Dutchman fell to his death in Mallorca shortly after a Briton had a fatal accident (symbol image). © Clara Margais/dpa

Mallorca: Great horror after the fatal falls of two tourists – due to “gross negligence”. Both deaths can be seen online.

Palma (AP) – “Gross negligence” attempted the fatal accidents in Mallorca, like the regional newspaper Diario de Mallorca writes. Two tourists died in quick succession on Thursday. The police in Palma confirmed the media reports when asked by dpa.

A 34-year-old Briton and a 31-year-old Dutchman fell to their deaths independently in front of others. Even his child is said to have watched the deadly fall of the Dutchman. Both falls were filmed and went viral on the internet. In the case of the Dutchman, the fall to his death was streamed live by his partner. Tourism in Mallorca has recently picked up again.

Mallorca/fall from the balcony: 34-year-old Briton climbs over hotel balconies and falls

The first fall on Mallorca happened on Thursday morning: a 34-year-old Briton died in Magaluf, west of the island’s capital Palma. Video footage of passers-by shows a man doing gymnastics on the outside of hotel balconies on the seventh floor, before eventually falling. According to local media, paramedics could only determine the man’s death.

Two women, who police found in the man’s room, said the Briton had behaved “strangely” just before the fall. Police suspect the man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Mallorco/Cliff fall: 31-year-old Dutchman dies after jumping off a cliff

Just a few hours later, the second tragedy happened: a Dutchman jumped off the cliffs in front of his family. After jumping from a height of around 25 meters, he crashed into a rock on Malgrats Island off Santa Ponça in western Mallorca.

Particularly tragic: Not only his partner, but also their son, are said to have been in the boat and at least the partner watched the fall. The accident was also filmed by the man’s partner and streamed live on the Internet.

The body of the man was only found and recovered by police divers after some time in the sea, it said. According to the autopsy report published on Friday, the impact on the rocks was not fatal, as “Diario de Mallorca” reported. The Dutchman had probably become unconscious and drowned.

In Mallorca, it has happened again and again for years that tourists – mostly young men – die from drug intoxication or out of high spirits. The so-called balconing is notorious – tests of courage at often dizzying heights, in which one balances on balcony railings. The “Mallorca Zeitung” regretted in a comment on Friday that the prevention campaigns and the threatened fines had “so far not helped much”. (dpa/kat)