ofVeronika Arnold shut down

Fatal accident while bathing: A 22-year-old Swiss woman wanted to watch a program on her mobile phone while she was in the bathtub. A little later she was dead.

Gossau – Accidents like this are extremely rare, but just as tragic: A tragedy occurred in Gossau in Switzerland last week. Like the Swiss daily newspaper Look Reported online, a young woman was killed in the bathtub when her cell phone fell into the water.

Swiss woman dies in a tragic accident: 22-year-old goes into the bathtub with a cell phone

Last Thursday evening, a 22-year-old got into the full bathtub around 8 p.m. The young woman was watching a program on her mobile phone. According to the St. Gallen canton police, the cell phone was connected to the power to charge the battery. A fatal decision that was to become the young woman’s undoing a little later. “For unknown reasons, the plugged-in mobile phone must have fallen into the water while bathing. The 22-year-old Swiss woman suffered fatal injuries as a result of the electric shock, ”quoted as saying blick.ch from the police notice.

In addition to the ambulance service with an emergency doctor and several patrols from the St. Gallen canton police, the forensic service was also on duty to clarify the course of the accident. However, the young woman could no longer be helped. Psychological first aid was requested to look after the relatives.

Mobile phone in the bathtub: when it gets dangerous

Using the mobile phone on battery power in the bathtub is not dangerous because of the low voltage. But it looks different when the cell phone is connected to the power grid. Then there is the same risk that all other connected electrical devices in the vicinity of water, such as a hairdryer, emanate. There is a risk of a life-threatening electric shock, as in the case of the 22-year-old Swiss woman.

By the way, cell phones have no place in bed either. According to experts, the cell phone not only disturbs our sleep, but also poses a more serious threat. (va)