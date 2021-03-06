At least one person died in an accident with a bus and two trucks near Ufa. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan. RIA News…

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the accident occurred on Saturday evening, March 6, at the 1499th kilometer of the federal highway M-5 “Ural”. The bus traveling on the Taganay-Ufa route had 38 passengers, including 11 minors.

As a result of the accident, the driver of one of the trucks died, three more people were injured, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said. At the same time, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations reports the death of the drivers of both trucks, notes Interfax… According to rescuers, the driver and 12-year-old passenger of the bus were injured. The Disaster Medicine Center also reports two dead and two injured.

In February, in Khimki near Moscow, a truck crashed into a bus of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency transporting hospital staff. A man driving a truck drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a bus containing 40 doctors and paramedics. As a result of the road accident, the truck driver died on the spot, the passengers of the bus received minor injuries.