A man dies in an accident in Trebur near Frankfurt in southern Hesse. The person who caused the accident leaves the scene of the accident, but then presents himself. The police have to find the victim first.

Trebur – In the greater area Frankfurt it is on Tuesday evening (01/26/2021) to one fatal traffic accident with a pedestrian came. The person who caused the accident initially fled from the scene of the accident, but according to information from the police, he turned himself up at a police station in nearby Groß-Gerau a little later. He was then arrested.

So far it is police only known that the 24-year-old car driver in Trebur in the Groß-Gerau district around 9 p.m. had an 85-year-old pedestrian with his car, whereupon he died at the scene of the accident. If the 24-year-old man had not turned himself in to the police after the incident, it could have been an uncertain time before the dead man was even found.

Fatal accident near Frankfurt – police are looking for a helicopter

The police in the Groß-Gerau district then had to use a helicopter to find the exact location of the accident. Since the person who caused the accident made a “psychologically suspicious impression” on the officials, it is currently being examined whether the 24-year-old may have caused the accident deliberately, as stated in a report from the Darmstadt public prosecutor and the South Hesse police headquarters.

Only recently it became one on the L3021 between Trebur and Rüsselsheim in the Groß-Gerau district in southern Hesse serious accident between an Opel and a truck* came. (jsc) * fnp.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.