Accident on the state road in the province of Salerno: 2 policemen killed

Two young policemen died, four other people were injured. This is the tragic outcome of a road accident that occurred shortly before midnight along state road 91 in Campagna, in the province of Salerno. The marshal lost his life Francesco Pastore, 25 years old, and the chosen officer Domenico Ferraro, 27 years old, both engaged in prevention and control activities in the area and working right at the Carabinieri station in Campagna.

Another marshal was also injured. The intervention of the firefighters was necessary to extract the two now lifeless bodies of the carabinieri from the sheets of metal. According to an initial reconstruction, at least three cars were involved in the tragic accident. An SUV would have collided head-on with the Army service car, impacting a third car. In the terrible accident, the 31-year-old driving the SUV, an 18-year-old passenger and the 75-year-old driving the third car were injured and admitted to the Battipaglia and Oliveto Citra hospitals. The third carabiniere, hospitalized in Eboli hospital, has a reserved prognosis. The exact reconstruction of the dynamics of the accident is underway.

Road accident in Salerno: two policemen dead. The condolence of politics

After the tragic accident in Salerno, the politics. “I learned with deep sorrow of the road accident which occurred yesterday evening along the state road 91 in Campagna and in which two carabinieri lost their lives, Marshal Francesco Pastore and Officer Domenico Ferraro. I would like to express this to their families and to the I send my sincere and deep condolences and wish a speedy recovery to those injured”, declared the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa. Also in the same vein Lorenzo FontanaPresident of the Chamber of Deputies: “I express deep condolences for the tragic road accident, which occurred in the province of Salerno, in which two carabinieri lost their lives. I address my deepest condolences to the families of Marshal Francesco Pastore and the chosen officer Domenico Ferraro and sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured people.”