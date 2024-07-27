A new road accident occurred on the A2 at the height of EboliThree cars were reportedly involved in the collision, although the dynamics that led to this accident remain uncertain at the moment.

One of the cars involved

Let’s try to understand together what happened.

Eboli, accident on the A2: three cars involved in the crash

Once again, a terrible accident occurred on our roads. Yet another accident occurred on the A2 motorway, more precisely at the height of EboliSalerno. The dynamics of this tragic accident are not known, but it seems that it crash occurred between three cars.

On-site assistance

These would have collided and would have therefore caused a real crash for the three drivers. Two of them remained wounded and for this very reason they are rushed to the nearest hospital to receive first aid.

According to the latest updates, both are not in danger of life, even if they need to be monitored at least in these first hours. For the third driverhowever, things went quite differently, as he himself lost his life instantly.

Man loses life in accident

There were three people involved in the accident and unfortunately one of them died. We are talking about a 41 year old man originally from Chickenwho died a few minutes after the crash around 1.30 am. According to the police, the driver in question was trapped in the sheet metal of his car.

Accidented car

The rescuers, the firefighters and the carabinieri did everything they could to extract him from the rubble, but unfortunately their good intentions were not enough to save him. At the moment the police are carrying out the investigations necessary to reconstruct the scene and the dynamics relating to theaccident.

We also know that this stretch of road is particularly insidiousas a few days ago another road accident occurred between a car and a truck. On that occasion, a husband and wife died, who unfortunately lost their lives in the same place as the 41-year-old driver.