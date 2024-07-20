Fatal accident on the A4 near Padua, 10km queues

Serious accident today in A4 motorwaybetween the connection junctions of the A13 And East PaduaThe toll is heavy with one person deceased and 17 injuredsome of which are serious.

Eight vehicles were involved, a refrigerated truck and seven cars. The causes and dynamics of the incident are being examined by the Police. The complexity of the situation required the closure of the motorway towards Milan. The staff of Veneto Motorway Concessions has worked to reopen a lane, but currently it is still not recommended to enter A4 for those heading towards Padua and Milan.

In the meantime, CAV has activated the procedure to assist motorists stuck on the highway by distributing bottles of refrigerated water to cars in the queue. The volunteers of civil protection.

The carriageway in the direction of Trieste, temporarily closed to allow the intervention of the air rescue, has reopened. In both directions, however, the queues (for Trieste in motion, for Milan still partially blocked) have reached 10 kilometres.