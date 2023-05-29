Home page World

Split

A 19-year-old was fatally injured in an accident at work on a farm in Duvensee, Schleswig-Holstein. © Sina Schuldt/dpa/symbol image

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, a 19-year-old was trapped under a container weighing several tons on a farm during repair work and died.

Duvensee – A 19-year-old was fatally injured in an accident at work on a farm in Duvensee, Schleswig-Holstein, on Wednesday evening, May 24, 2023. As the police and prosecutors explained the following day in Ratzeburg and Lübeck, the man was trapped under an agricultural implement during repair work and died at the scene of the accident.

A young man was lying under the container, which weighed several tons, doing repair work when the hydraulic system broke down

A report of PictureAccording to the newspaper, the accident happened shortly after work. According to this, the young man got off his tractor shortly after 6:00 p.m. because something seemed to be wrong with the fertilizer spreader attached to the tractor. While the 19-year-old was trying to repair the device, the container, which weighed several tons, possibly sank due to a hydraulic defect.

In a fatal series of unfortunate events, the suspension broke and the 19-year-old was trapped under the container full of fertilizer. “The man sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene of the accident,” said the press spokesman for the Lübeck public prosecutor’s office, Christian Braunwarth Picture-Report with.

A defective hydraulic hose could possibly have been the reason for the accident. An expert from the testing company in the Dekra expert department should help with the reconstruction of the course of the accident. The further investigation leads the criminal police, as the news agency AFP announced.

The 19-year-old apparently only helped out on the farm as a friendship

The young man had apparently only helped out on the farm as a friendship and was actually a trainee at an agricultural machinery manufacturer. He is said to have been very enthusiastic about tractors and enjoyed fishing in his free time. “He was such a nice guy, always helpful and always there for others,” said an acquaintance of the accident victim Picture-Newspaper.

Last year, a 12-year-old died after being run over by a tractor on a farm. Another tractor accident last year ended lightly, a three-year-old remained uninjured.