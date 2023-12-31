Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

A woman has a fatal accident during a ski tour in Austria. Her companion tries to resuscitate her, but any help comes too late.

Kleinwalsertal — A tragic skiing accident occurred on Saturday (December 30th) in Kleinwalsertal: A ski tourer from Baden-Württemberg tipped forward while trying to turn and fell 100 to 200 meters down a steep slope without stopping. She then fell over another slope into the nearby Derrenbach and remained there with her head in the water.

Tragic accident on a ski tour: the victim no longer showed any signs of life

The woman's companion got down to her as quickly as possible and called the emergency doctor. The paramedics tried in vain to resuscitate the woman. At this point she no longer showed any signs of life. The police wrote in one Press releasethat the woman's head was probably under water for a few minutes before her companion reached her.

According to the report, the two Germans were on their way to Güntlespitze. Accordingly, they started from a parking lot in Baad and then climbed the so-called summer path through the Tura Valley when the fatal accident occurred.

After a fatal ski tour accident: crisis intervention called

Since the 53-year-old had an accident in difficult-to-access terrain, she had to be rescued using mountain rope. Around 20 people from the Mittelberg mountain rescue service, a helicopter from the ÖAMTC, as well as a police helicopter and three officers from PI Kleinwalsertal were involved in the operation. In addition, a crisis intervention team was convened. These provide help with highly stressful and traumatizing experiences. The woman and her companion came from Besigheim in the Ludwigsburg district near Stuttgart.

In Garmisch Patenkirchen, about 100 kilometers away, a fatal accident is also currently shocking: a 23-year-old had been reported missing there since October. Now skiers found the young man's body. The investigation into the case is still ongoing. (jus)