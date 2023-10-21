Giambattista Cescutti, known as Nino, died yesterday afternoon. The former basketball player was hit in Udine, his hometown, while he was walking. After the accident he was transported to hospital, where he died. The former Olimpia, Varese, Pesaro, Udine and national team player was 84 years old. After retiring from playing basketball, he also had experience as a coach at Lugano and Udine itself.

the successes

—

“Nino” Cescutti boasted two championships, an intercontinental cup and a cup winners’ cup in his palmarès. He won his first championship with Simmenthal Milano in the 1958-59 season. After this success he moved to Victoria Pesaro, a team where he managed to become the best scorer in the championship twice in 1959-60 and 1961-62. After the period in the Marche he moved to Ignis Vares, with which he won the Italian championship again in 1963-64 and also achieved international successes: the Intercontinental Cup in 1966 and a Cup Winners’ Cup in 1966-67. With the national team he played 30 matches.