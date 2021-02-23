A man dies in an accident in Offenbach. The 35-year-old had an accident on his bike.

Offenbach – A fatal accident occurred in Offenbach on Tuesday night (February 23rd, 2021). That’s what the police say.

According to previous knowledge, a 32-year-old was on his bike on Mathildenplatz in downtown Offenbach. Coming from the direction of Karlstrasse, he was probably driving east onto the square. According to the current track situation, he came off a ramp on the square and fell. The man preferred fatal injuries. The police did not provide any information about the nature of the injuries.

Cyclists in an accident in Offenbach apparently under the influence of alcohol

According to the police, the homeless man was drunk in his accident in Offenbach. The exact course of the accident is currently being determined. The police asks for help. Witnesses are asked to call 069 8098-5100. The deceased’s bike was only slightly damaged. (Marcel Richters)

