The terrible trail of blood that continues undaunted to scourge the Italian streets during this hot summer season knows no respite. This time the sad victim was a 73-year-old woman, Magdalene Verdescavictim of a serious road accident that occurred on the State Road 101, near Gallipoli.

Fatal collision on state road 101 near Gallipoli

The woman was driving a Volkswagen Up when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, it collided head-on with another car, a DS7. Once the alarm was raised, the 118 emergency services promptly arrived on site.

In the other car there was a family of German nationality composed of four people, all transported with yellow code to the hospital Gallipoli. Among them, also two children. Their health conditions are not known at this time.

Investigations underway by investigators

In addition to the doctors and paramedics of 118, the following also intervened at the scene of the tragic accident: carabinieri hey firefighters.

Investigations are currently underway to clarify in detail the dynamics of the tragic collision, investigations aimed at ascertaining both the causes and the individual responsibilities. In the meantime, the firefighters intervened to restore safety to that stretch of highway and to prevent further dangers in that area.