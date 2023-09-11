Fatal road accident last night in Palermo. The victim is a 69 year old man. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, while he was walking along Via San Filippo he was hit by a car, driven by a 24-year-old who stopped to provide first aid. The extremely violent impact, however, left the 69-year-old no escape. The 118 health workers and municipal police officers intervened on site to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the events.