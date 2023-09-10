The toll from an accident which occurred at dawn in Cagliari is four dead and two injured. The car in which the young victims, all aged between 19 and 20, were travelling, overturned, with four of the six passengers in the car losing their lives while two others were transported to the hospital under code red with several wounds.

Four young victims

Among the victims there would be two girls and two boys, whose details have not yet been released by the authorities. The authorities are currently working to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.

The dynamics

According to initial hypotheses, the car in which the six boys were travelling, a small car, was proceeding towards Quartu when it hit a traffic island or a curb.

The fatal accident in Cagliari

The road where the accident occurred, via Marconi at the height of the Asse Mediano overpass, was immediately closed to traffic and rescuers rushed to the scene of the accident with firefighters and 118 operators who immediately provided the first assistance to victims. The Municipal Police were also on site and began carrying out investigations to ascertain the exact dynamics of the tragic accident.