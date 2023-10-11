A woman was cleaning a meat grinding machine in an establishment with her daughter. In the middle of the work they were doing, an accident occurred that had an unfortunate outcome.: the death of citizen Lumiana-Anna Batsevani.

The fatal event occurred in Missolonghi, a city located in eastern Greece.

According to the local media Greek City Times, the accident occurred when the woman began to clean the butcher shop’s grinding machine. In a series of events that have not yet been clarified by the authorities, The woman’s hair became tangled in the machine.

The machine sucked the woman’s hair until she died. Meanwhile, The victim’s 18-year-old daughter had to witness the terrible scene.

According to the media, the woman’s daughter, who was originally from Albania, He went out to the street to ask for help while his mother continued to fight with the machine inside the butcher shop. A passerby answered the young woman’s call and entered the establishment to try to help.

Police, firefighters and some ambulances arrived at the scene. However, they did not find a way to free the woman from the machine. The operation to remove the victim’s body took several hours.

According to the Greek media outlet Keep Talking Greece, early investigations suggested that it was mishandled during cleaning. There is also the theory that the woman put her hand or elbow into the machine to free herself and the crusher sucked it in even more.

The 18-year-old girl who witnessed the accident was taken to the hospital. She was admitted in a state of shock. and hours later she was discharged.

According to the media, the owner of the butcher shop He was arrested after the incident for violations of safety regulations In the establishment.

The 50-year-old woman lived in Greece with her daughter, her 10-year-old son and her mother. The family had moved to the country two years ago, after the woman got divorced.

