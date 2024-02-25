You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Accident in car race in Quindío.
Accident in a car race in Quindío.
One of the cars lost control and went off the road.
A tragic accident It was registered this Sunday in a car competition in the road corridor that leads to the municipality of Buenavista, in Quindío.
As is known, during the IV stage of the Copa Trepadores automobile competition A driver lost control of his car and crashed into a tree and ended up overturning.
Right in that area there were several people watching the competition and they were hit by the vehicle.
Caracol Radio reported that one person died in the accident, it was a woman.
The Nueva Crónica del Quindío also reports that there are several injured people who were transferred to different hospitals in the south of the region.
“There is talk of 8-9 injuries. One of them has just died. The driver is unharmed. Let's hope the outcome is not more tragic”said Uriel Enoq, director of the Quindío Departmental Transit Institute to Caracol Radio.
The event is organized by Quindío Climbers and it is usually carried out through these means.
