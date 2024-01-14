FromRomina Kunze close

A woman from Bavaria drove her car off the road in Tyrol and fell down an embankment. The background is still unclear.

Innsbruck – On the night of Sunday (January 14th) there was apparently a tragic car accident in Austria in which a woman from Germany died. Her vehicle was discovered in the early hours of the morning. Traces had led down an embankment from the road.

Accident in Austria: Woman from Bavaria is rescued dead from Mercedes

The winter service became aware of the Mercedes with a German license plate at around 4 a.m., as reported by Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF). The vehicle was therefore on the passenger side. The emergency services that were called found the driver inside, but were no longer able to intervene. She was already dead.

On the night of Sunday (January 14th) a woman from Bavaria had an accident in Tyrol. She left the road of a federal highway and fell down the slope. (symbolic photo) © Imago

Reports of the Bild newspaper According to the accident, the victim is a woman from the Regensburg district. Her age is unknown and the exact cause of the accident is still unclear.

Mercedes from Bavaria lay on its side – the cause of the accident is unclear

According to initial findings, the woman was on her way to Austria overnight and got off the road on the Achensee federal road B 181 near Wiesing (Tyrol). There she fell down the embankment, around 20 meters into the depth. According to ORF, there is no evidence of third-party involvement. The woman was trapped in the vehicle. In a similar case, a vehicle fell twelve meters in the summer of 2023 – the handbrake had released itself.

Live images from a webcam show a dense blanket of snow next to the road on the affected federal highway. According to weather data, the temperature on the night from Saturday to Sunday was -9 degrees Celsius. The accident is currently under investigation. Just recently, Austria experienced a tragic accident in which a woman also died. One of the first rescue workers at the scene of the accident was her daughter. (rku)

