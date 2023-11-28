It happened on the evening of November 27th near a tunnel in the direction of Taranto-Bari. A head-on collision between a Fiat Multipla with five passengers on board and a minivan with two passengers resulted in a total of four victims. Among these, three soldiers belonging to the 7th Bersaglieri Regiment of Altamura: Cosimo Aloia, Alberto Battafarano and Domenico Ruggiero. The disappearance of Michele Barletta, 68 years old, driver of the minivan, is also tragic. The others involved, two colleagues from the army who were passengers in the Fiat and the second passenger in the van, were seriously injured.