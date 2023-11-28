The collision occurred on state road 100 near Taranto, on the junction for Mottola. The accident caused the death of 4 people, including three Bersaglieri of the Italian Army
It happened on the evening of November 27th near a tunnel in the direction of Taranto-Bari. A head-on collision between a Fiat Multipla with five passengers on board and a minivan with two passengers resulted in a total of four victims. Among these, three soldiers belonging to the 7th Bersaglieri Regiment of Altamura: Cosimo Aloia, Alberto Battafarano and Domenico Ruggiero. The disappearance of Michele Barletta, 68 years old, driver of the minivan, is also tragic. The others involved, two colleagues from the army who were passengers in the Fiat and the second passenger in the van, were seriously injured.
The police and firefighters intervened, extracting the passengers from the destroyed cars, and the ambulance transported the victims and injured to the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Taranto. Army Chief of Staff Pietro Serino expressed his condolences and closeness to the families of all the victims and declared that he will provide logistical and psychological support to the families of the Bersaglieri originally from Taranto.
