A tragedy occurred on 2 October in Sardinia, near San Giovanni Suergiu on the Sulcitana state road 195, where a Ferrari collided with a camper. The two Swiss tourists, the 67-year-old husband and 63-year-old wife, on board the Italian supercar did not survive. They were charred inside the passenger compartment, which caught fire after it ran off the road. The couple traveling in the camper, he was 62 years old and she was 61 years old, coming from Trentino-Alto Adige, were injured. A Lamborghini and another van were also involved in the accident. The two victims had rented the supercar to participate in the Sardinia Supercar Experience, a gathering of luxury cars that started from Teulada towards Olbia.

the dynamics

As can be seen in the video, the Ferrari was overtaking the Lamborghini, on a single lane stretch, when it had a strong frontal impact with the camper which was continuing on the opposite road. The Cavallino supercar then ended up off the road, where it caught fire, thus leaving no escape for the two Swiss tourists on board, who were charred to death. As anticipated, a Lamborghini and a van were also involved in the accident, but without any consequences. The firefighters and the air ambulance intervened on site, with the interventions leading to the temporary closure of the stretch in both directions.