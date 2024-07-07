Tragic road accident between a car and a motorbike in the Marche: despite the promptness of the rescue, Alessio Diamantini, 25 years old, dies instantly

Yet another bloodshed on the Italian streets. A very young boy died on July 6th while riding his high-powered motorcycle. The event shook the community of San Lorenzo in Campo this afternoon. Alessio Diamantinia 25 year old worker, lost his life in a collision that occurred on the Cesanense road, at km 4,700 near Mondolfo, in the direction of the junction with the SS16-Marotta.

The accident occurred on the road 424 of the Cesano Valleyin front of the Abbey of San Gervasio. Alessio’s powerful motorcycle violently impacted a car that was preceding him in the direction of the sea. The dynamics of the accident are still under investigation. The Carabinieri of Mondolfo who carried out the relevant surveys are working to reconstruct exactly what happened.

Despite the timely intervention of the rescuers, there was nothing that could be done for Alessio. All resuscitation maneuvers were in vain. The violence of the impact was such that it left him no escape, causing his death on the spot. The road was immediately closed to traffic in the affected section to allow for the surveys and removal of the vehicles involved.

Alessio Diamantini was very well known in his community. He worked as a laborer and lived in St. Lawrence in the Fielda small town in the province of Pesaro and Urbino. The news of his premature death has thrown friends and family into despair, leaving an unfillable void in those who knew and loved him. A life in the fullness of youth cut short by an unfortunate fate.

Today’s accident once again raises the attention on road safety and the importance of respecting traffic rules, especially on often busy roads like the Cesanense. The community is now rallying around Alessio’s family in this moment of immense mourning. We await further developments from the investigations to clarify the precise causes of this latest road tragedy.

