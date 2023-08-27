Collision during the Amatori 1000: one of the three riders involved died despite immediate help, the other two are in hospital but their lives are not in danger

An amateur motorcyclist died and two others were seriously injured in the toll of an accident that occurred this morning along the track of the Mugello racetrack in Scarperia (Florence), where the `Promo racing cup 2023´ was underway. , a series of races reserved for non-professional enthusiasts organized by the Promo racing company of Florence and valid for the Fmi Cup (Italian Motorcycle Federation).

the dynamics — According to an initial reconstruction, the three riders, for reasons under investigation, would have come into contact in the final stretch of the main straight of the track while they were participating in the `Advanced Amateur 1000′ competition. Ambulances positioned along the circuit immediately arrived at the scene. See also Surprise in the women's Colombian National Team: important returns for last friendlies

the rescue — The conditions of one of the motorcyclists involved immediately appeared very serious and the medical staff immediately began resuscitation procedures which were then continued, unfortunately without success, in the resuscitation department of the circuit’s medical centre. The other two pilots reportedly suffered multiple fractures and were transported by air ambulance to the Florentine Careggi hospital. From what we learn, they would not be in danger of life. Promo racing has decided to suspend every race scheduled for today.