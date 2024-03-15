The biggest pickup of the day is this Mopar, so it has to be a Dodge, right? However?

It is a well-known term among American fans of FCA models: Mopar or No Car. This is because the parts division of FCA and long before that is not only known as a parts line for Dodge, RAM, Chrysler and Plymouth, but also for ex-factory upgrades for many models. Mopar is often used as a general term for fast cars from the FCA brands.

Fiat Mopar

Whether the name Mopar means much on the car presented today is debatable. When you hear the words 'Mopar' and 'pickup' you expect a thick RAM with even more power than normal, but that is not the case. It's a Fiat Titano. Does that mean anything to you? If you adore colleagues' pieces @willeme probably.

Even though Stellantis has plenty of brands to choose from, the Fiat Titano is a collaboration between only Peugeot and the Chinese Changan. The Chinese brand was first with the Kaicheng F70, on which Peugeot based the Landtrek. The Fiat Titano is the third flavor of this. So it has already been unveiled and intended for the South American market. Now that sales have started, there is more clarity about the different versions.

Ranch

The version we saw then is officially called Fiat Titano Ranch. That is the most 'luxurious' version. Well, luxurious. Not that it matters much for a pickup, but it is mainly functional. Still, you can be happy with a 360-degree camera system, 18-inch rims, LED headlights and sturdy running boards and a bull bar on the back.

Volcano

Below this are the Volcano and Endurance levels. The Volcano seems to be a nice mid-range car. It lacks some of the luxury of the Ranch, but it also has nice options to be a good work truck. The Volcano and the Ranch are only supplied with an automatic transmission.

The Endurance is as simple as it gets, as not even the bumpers are painted. The black steel rims also radiate that simplicity prevails in the basic version. You have to shift gears yourself, the drive is provided by the same 2.2 liter diesel engine with 4×4 that is in every version.

Mopar

To return to the title and header photo: there is a really cool Mopar package for the Fiat Titano. At least, it concerns a set of Mopar upgrades. The stickers all around, but also the special rims and a rack for the truck bed. This means that longer items such as dirt bikes can be placed in the back. That's cool then.

The Fiat Titano will cost around 219,990 Brazilian real, or 40,430 euros. The Volcano will cost the equivalent of 44,106 euros. The Ranch is the most expensive at 47,781 euros, but the differences in price are not too bad. So go for the more expensive one.

