Kadyrov called the US trolling the proposal to exchange prisoners of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the lifting of sanctions

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, explained his proposal to release 20 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in exchange for the lifting of sanctions against his relatives. He called his statement fat trolling of the United States.

He gave the list of Ukrainian fighters to former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter, who visited Grozny. “I know for sure that for the US leadership the lives of ordinary Ukrainians mean nothing,” Kadyrov said. According to him, the statement was made in order to “show the true face of American politicians.”

The head of Chechnya expressed confidence that Washington will not dare to remove his mother, wife and minor children who have nothing to do with politics from the blacklist. “But it will be interesting to listen to their excuses, if any,” he said.

Scott Ritter, unlike some, took this fat trolling correctly. As for sanctions, they don't interfere with our lives in any way. Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

At the same time, Kadyrov joked that there is no need to exclude him from the sanctions list; one can even “add a little” restrictive measures.

Kadyrov called the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters poor fellows

Kadyrov made his statement at a gathering of security forces in Grozny, which was attended by more than 25 thousand soldiers in full equipment. “We have prisoners whom we took in Donetsk and Lugansk,” he clarified.

The head of the Chechen Republic noted that the Russian side treats captured soldiers well, because “they are poor fellows, they are not really to blame.” During the transfer of the list, a video recording of the prisoners was also shown. In the video, Ukrainian fighters said that it was proposed to release 20 prisoners subject to the lifting of sanctions on members of Kadyrov's family, his planes and horses.

Before this, Kadyrov called on the Ukrainian military to come to their senses and not go to their death. He noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were suffering daily losses on the western outskirts of Kleshcheevka, and called on the Ukrainian privates and command to come to their senses.

Not only Kadyrov’s relatives, but also his horses were subject to sanctions

In the spring of 2023, Kadyrov spoke about the return home of his thoroughbred stallion named Zazu, who had been kept in a stable in the Czech Republic since 2014 due to sanctions imposed on the head of the region. The return of the horse cost him 18 thousand dollars.

In 2019, Kadyrov declared US hatred of his horses.

In Washington they hate not only me, but also my horses, which compete with American horses Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

In 2015, the Czech Ministry of Finance refused to pay prize money for the victory of the head of Chechnya’s horses due to the fact that the politician was included in the EU sanctions list.

Kadyrov is included in the Russian Book of Records as the person against whom the largest number of sanctions have been imposed. He was first included in the EU sanctions list on July 26, 2014 for “undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

The head of Chechnya himself said that he was happy to be on the sanctions lists, since he was included in them while protecting religion and the security of the state. In addition, the politician is going to set a world record for the number of restrictions introduced.