Fat | The nutrition therapy professor was concerned about the change in yogurts

Manufacturers have reduced the amount of sugar in their products, but nutrition therapy professor Ursula Schwab is concerned about the higher fat content.

When the fashion is to avoid carbohydrates, when calories. The number one enemy of modern times seems to be sugar – at least if you look at the packaging.

Sugar-free, Zero Sugar, 30 percent less sugar and more berries, less sugar.

Among other things, this is how food manufacturers describe their products.

Some food manufacturers have reduced sugar or, for example, sweetened their products with juice instead of sugar, which in itself is a good thing, says the professor of nutritional therapy at the University of Eastern Finland Ursula Schwab.

“But what has almost invariably happened at the same time with regard to milk products is that the amount of fat has been increased. And that’s a bad thing.”

The last one in the past few years, the phenomenon has been seen, for example, in yogurts.

According to Schwab, in the past flavored yogurt usually had two percent fat. Now flavored yogurt with reduced sugar may have three to four percent fat, says Schwab. It worries him, because the fat in dairy products is mostly hard fat.

“It has risen quite considerably if we think in percentage terms.”

For example, Juustoporti’s unsweetened Hyvin yogurts contain 3.5 grams of fat per hundred grams, and Valio’s Luononyogurtti plus products contain 3.4 grams.

Many yogurts still have a fat content of less than two grams, but the unsweetened products introduced to the market a few years ago have not reached that level. According to the manufacturers, the reason is the structure.

Director responsible for marketing and communications at Juustoporti Niklas Keski-Kasari says that unsweetened Hyvin products have more fruit than usual.

“It requires a slightly higher fat content for the product to remain in the form of yogurt,” says Keski-Kasari.

Valio’s business manager says the same Anna Ylitalo.

“The fruit content is so high that the yogurt mass must be thick enough. The fat content affects the structure and composition of the product without the use of thickeners, such as corn starch,” commented Ylitalo by email.

So it’s not that the fat content of the old products has been increased, the manufacturers emphasize.

The Finnravinto study according to Schwab, 94 percent of women and 97 percent of men get too much hard, i.e., saturated fat.

Instead, the sugar intake is about right, although quite close to the upper limit. According to Finnish nutritional recommendations, added sugar should not exceed 10 percent of total energy per day. Now the daily intake is around 8-9 percent, says Schwab.

The recommended intake of sugar means, depending on a person’s size and energy needs, about 50–75 grams of sugar per day, which corresponds to about 20–30 pieces of sugar.

The biggest sources of sugar, such as sweets, biscuits, pastries and sugary drinks, are the ones that people recognize. Thus, they are reasonably easy to avoid. The sugar in fruit, on the other hand, does not need to be avoided.

Fat the daily intake recommendation for adults is 25–40 percent of energy. According to the Swedish Heart Association, 30 percent of energy corresponds to an average of 80 grams of fat per day for men and 60 grams for women.

Hard fat should account for no more than ten percent of the day’s energy.

Sources of hard fat include butter, bread fats containing butter, fatty meat products, fatty milk, buttermilk, cheeses, creams, cheeses, coconut fat and palm oil.

Rich consuming hard fat raises cholesterol, but it also has other effects.

“Hard fat has a very versatile effect on the body and specifically for the worse.”

It is connected to, among other things, cardiovascular diseases, impaired sugar metabolism, low-grade inflammation and, according to the latest research, even the preservation of muscle mass and bone condition in the elderly, says Schwab. That’s why Schwab is worried about the increase in the amount of hard fat in food.

“Yes, I am worried, because the intake of hard fat is basically not good for almost anyone here. A public health project would be needed to pay attention to it.”

