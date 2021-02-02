The flight attendant of the American airline Alaska Airlines amazed netizens with a video of her dance in uniform. I drew attention to the video published on social networks InstagramThe @cabin_crew_beuties account covering the lives of crew members around the world.

The footage shows how a stewardess in a mini dress is actively moving to the music and filming what is happening on camera. In his TikTok-the girl accompanied the same post with the hashtag #curvybodies, which denotes corporeal completeness.

The airline employee’s followers appreciated her fast and expressed their admiration in the comments. “Lord, how cute you are”, “Beautiful”, “Delightful”, “You look great”, “Gorgeous girl”, “You are very beautiful”, “I love you,” they wrote.