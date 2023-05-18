American rapper Lizzo showed a figure in a blue swimsuit

American singer Melissa Vivian Jefferson, known as Lizzo, shared a video with fans in a candid manner. The corresponding post appeared in her Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned), which has 13 million subscribers.

The hip-hop artist captured herself in a mirror in a blue one-piece swimsuit. The celebrity showed fans a fat figure, posing in white socks and sneakers to match the top. At the same time, her hair was loose, and there was makeup in shades of gray on her face. In addition, Lizzo wore a variety of accessories, including rings, bracelets and a large necklace.

Netizens admired the new publication of the rapper, which they began to write about in the comments. “Brave girl”, “Beauty”, “I love your naturalness”, “Best”, “I adore you”, — expressed numerous users.

