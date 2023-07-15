The Police are investigating the attack suffered this Friday night in Madrid by Gordo Maya, a well-known member of a criminal gang, who was shot when he was in the middle of the street, in the Madrid district of Ciudad Lineal. The wounded man, FM, 24 years old and with multiple arrests to his credit, is a member of the Goyito gang, an organization dedicated to committing robberies by the moon landing method, which consists of crashing vehicles into the windows of shop windows to access the establishments and take the loot.

According to the National Police, the events occurred around 11:30 p.m., when he was at number 11 Avenida del Marqués de Corbera, where, according to witnesses, a man approached and shot him several times with his a large weapon. A crew from Samur came to the scene, alerted to the existence of a gunshot wound in the middle of the street. The victim, who was taken to the Gregorio Marañón hospital, has an entry and exit wound to his left arm from a gunshot. As ABC has advanced, several witnesses assured that the attacker threw a cap with which he hid his face and the dark clothes he was wearing in the trash. This medium also ensures that the victim was on the street arguing with several people when he was shot.

Near the scene of the event, the agents found a pistol with a silencer and an electric scooter in which the shooter allegedly arrived at the scene. He has also collected four caps. The Police, who are investigating the event, claim to be unaware at the moment if there was a previous discussion or if the attacker and the victim knew each other.

In October 2021, when he already had more than fifteen arrests, Gordo Maya was arrested along with his friend Goyito. The gang of aluniceros, made up of Gordo Maya, Goyito, his brother Christian the russian, El Mansalvas and a young Moroccan, were accused of committing 52 robberies in just three months in workshops and shops in the provinces of Madrid and Toledo. A month later he was arrested for allegedly stabbing the driver of a vehicle on Calle de Meneses in the Madrid district of Arganzuela after a traffic dispute. In that operation, Gordo Maya tried to escape from the police officers by car and, while fleeing, caused damage to other vehicles. He was also arrested a few months ago accused of kidnapping and torturing drug traffickers to make overturns, as is known to steal drugs and money from traffickers.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.