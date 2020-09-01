The Expert Center of the All-Russian Union of Consumers Roskontrol held study spick and found out that some products were dangerous for buyers. This is stated in the documents that came to the editorial office of “Lenta.ru”.

In total, the experts checked the products of six brands: Rublevsky, Mikoyan, Bakhrushin, Tagansky meat-packing plant, Fine Life and Velikoluksky meat-packing plant.

It turned out that samples of two brands purchased in stores can be hazardous to health. So, in the fat “Velikoluksky meat-packing plant” and “Bakhrushin” the total microbial count (KMAFAnM) is exceeded, and in the latter, among other things, bacteria of the E. coli group were found.

Specialists found residual quantities of veterinary drugs in the fat pork “Rublevsky”, “Bakhrushin”, Fine Life and “Velikie Luki meat-packing plant”. The products “Rublevsky” and “Tagansky meat-packing plant” turned out to be of dubious freshness.

According to the results of the check, the experts recommended only the Mikoyan lard for purchase. Products of the brands “Bakhrushin” and “Velikolukskiy meat-packing plant” were included in the black list of the organization. Fat of the brands “Rublevsky”, “Tagansky meat-packing plant” and Fine Life were added to the list of goods with comments.