The complaints of abuse in the training center of Desio by the athletes of rhythmic gymnastics has opened a real “Pandora’s box” on the conduct of the instructors towards the members: now it is the turn of aerobics, with the 28-year-old three times world champion Davide Donati who talked about the discrimination suffered by his colleagues during the monthly meetings of the junior selections in a military academy. “Physical separation was a daily humiliation for them. The menu changed according to the tables. Those considered thin could eat more than the others, ”he told Republic. “Fat” and “lean” then ate in separate places. The boys had even gone so far as to hide pieces of bread to take them to the girls after lunch.

On the complaints of the Butterflies, Donati published a statement together with 18 other former comrades: “They are not isolated cases. Their words have opened a painful wound in all of us and we want to support them. And don’t say that the Federation was not aware of these attitudes ”. In fact, two years ago he went to Viale Tiziano to talk about the topic: “It was 2020, we listed the problems and told what happened”. But nobody did anything. “In the past – tells Desio again – we experienced first hand the famous weight scene with humiliations and comments, because with the girls we formed a unique team. The technicians also gave a nickname to the group that had a few pounds more, they called it “the team of the triple buttocks”. In 2010, before an international competition, we saw the coaches who lined up the females, back to back, and as they passed they insulted them for their butts ”.

As for the rhythm, tomorrow the federal prosecutor will listen to Nina Corradini and Anna Basta, then it will be the turn of the heads of the Academy of Desio. Yesterday the apologies of the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò arrived, but the ChangeTheGame association replied on behalf of the “Parents of Gymnasts” group which has over 3500 fathers and mothers belonging to all federal disciplines (FGI). “The response of President Malagò does not satisfy. He worries about the reference to ‘hardness’ as a necessary ingredient of proper training, nor is it clear where the precarious boundary between ‘hardness’ and psychological violence lies. Even the suggestion of a separation of careers between those who ‘have a few extra pounds’ and those who instead aim for ‘excellence’ insinuates the doubt that the number 1 of Coni cannot imagine that the road to the Olympic podium could be trodden by a teenager of size M. In this way, binding this beautiful sport to the stereotype of the very thin and sublime body, to be obtained at the cost of any sacrifice “.