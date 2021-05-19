ofInes Alberti shut down

The radio license fee has always been a hot topic. At the FDP party congress, the Young Liberals managed to include a lowering in the election manifesto.

Berlin – A polarizing topic in the German media landscape has always been the radio license fee that every household has to pay for institutions under public law. It is 17.50 euros per month. Only those who live with their parents or who receive student aid or similar help in their own apartment are exempt from the contribution, which is still often referred to as “GEZ”.

The radio license is therefore a thorn in the side of many. So does the FDP and its youth association, the Young Liberals (JuLis). At the FDP federal party conference, which took place digitally from May 14 to 16, 2021, the topic came on the agenda.

The Young Liberals submitted a motion to include the lowering of the radio license fee in the election program of the FDP. “What is already in the election program is that we want a modern and lean public broadcasting system,” agreed the JuLi federal chairman Jens Teutrine FDP at the party congress to. “We should concentrate on news, culture and political education and not on too much entertainment, because our democracy also deserves our public service broadcasting to be defensive.”

Teutrine massively criticized the current state of public law. “The German ÖRR has now inflated beyond an acceptable level. Our democracy also deserves that our public service broadcasting is fit instead of fat, ”said the young politician in an interview with the media magazine“ Meedia ”.

Jens Teutrine explained: “From the“ Traumschiff ”to“ Rosamunde Pilcher ”, from royal weddings to horribly expensive football broadcasts – with 60 percent of broadcast time now, the public broadcasters are trying to compete with private broadcasters in the field of entertainment.” Partly TV shows like “Better Call Saul” would be bought in and then broadcast sometime at night. That is not a responsible handling of the fee money.

The JuLi politician also calls for the number of public broadcasters and the bureaucratic structures of the media companies to be reduced.

The view of the FDP and JuLis seems to be different when it comes to the amount of the contribution. The logical consequence of the desire to streamline public broadcasting is a reduction in the broadcasting fee.

ARD and ZDF: Young liberals demand less money for public broadcasters

In the last election program of the FDP, it was demanded to halve the broadcasting fee. “Now it only says that we want to dampen it,” complained Teutrine. “We already have the dampening in our election program. And last time we wanted to cut the contribution in half. Let us at least be as consistent and work for a reduction ”, he urged those present at the party congress.

FDP general secretary Volker Wissing opposed the JuLi chairman Jens Teutrine. He said that checking the structures, which should have a dampening effect on the license fee, was his realistic and balanced formulation. The contribution should be as low as possible, “but it is completely unrealistic, given the ongoing pension burdens and the rising costs, that one can actually push through a reduction in broadcasting fees.”

Wissing added: “And I think we shouldn’t make any promises in our election manifesto that we know won’t be feasible.” Wissing appealed to the participants at the congress to vote against the proposal.

The topic was then put to a vote. It seems that Jens Teutrine hit the nerve with his desire to slim down rather than Volker Wissing’s “balanced formulation”, albeit only just barely: The JuLis proposal was accepted with almost 51 percent. 185 people present voted for, 179 against.

FDP wants to reduce broadcasting fees: media react with outrage

What was decided at the party congress in less than three minutes was celebrated on Twitter by the JuLis. “The # ÖRR does not fulfill its democratic mission by letting Florian Silbereisen sail through the South Seas on the dream ship or Helene Fischer rappelling from the ceiling in a glittery costume, but by providing a strong information and educational offer. Therefore ÖRR reform! “, wrote Teutrine.

In the media, the application included in the election manifesto was received with horror. There is talk of circumcision and populism, the reactions range to comparisons with the AfD, as the satirist Jan Böhmermann announced on Twitter.

The online magazine for media criticism “Übermedien” is wondering whether these reactions are justified. After all, the FDP is approaching the topic much more gently this time than in the election manifesto for the 2017 federal election, in which instead of a reduction, a Halving the broadcasting fee is required has been. (ial)