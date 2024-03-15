Fastweb buys Vodafone Italia to create a telecommunications giant. Swisscom, the Swiss telephone company that controls Fastweb, will take over the Italian subsidiary from Vodafone for 8 billion euros in cash.

The newco that will be born will create the first operator in Italy for ftth (fiber to the home). «This operation – commented the CEO of Fastweb, Walter Renna – marks a turning point for Fastweb and will generate significant value for all stakeholders».

Margherita Della Valle, CEO of Vodafone Group, underlined that «our transactions in Italy and Spain will provide 12 billion euros in upfront cash proceeds and we intend to return 4 billion to shareholders via buyback». Furthermore, according to the English, the investment in Italy was not sufficiently profitable. Yet the company was valued at approximately 7.6 times the EbitdaaL and 26 times the operating cash flow estimated for 2024. In terms of conditions, there is the green light from the Italian Antitrust and, as there is already approval from the board of Vodafone, the one from the assembly.

Vodafone thus announced the final phase of the portfolio sizing started in May 2023. In this way, the European presence focused on growth markets, with strong positions and local scale is “remodelled”. For Della Valle, today we announce «the third and final step in the restructuring of our European operations. In the future, our businesses will be able to operate in growing telecommunications markets, where we hold strong positions, enabling us to achieve predictable and stronger growth in Europe. This will be accompanied by our acceleration into B2B as we continue to gain share in an expanding digital services market. The sale of Vodafone Italia to Swisscom creates significant value for Vodafone and ensures the maintenance of its leadership position in Italy, which has been built thanks to the dedicated commitment of our colleagues in serving our customers over these years.”

Vodafone and Swisscom, the note announces, are also exploring a closer commercial relationship to enable collaboration in a wide range of areas beyond Italy – where the brand will continue to be used for 5 years.

The operation provides for synergies of around 600 million and «will allow the new entity to unlock significant value for all stakeholders, support investments in the Italian telecommunications market and offer innovative convergent services at competitive prices, improving performance».

The acquisition will be entirely debt financed, increasing Swisscom's leverage to 2.6x (net debt/Ebitda) at the end of 2025, while maintaining a strong balance sheet.