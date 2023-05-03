Fastweb is one of the best-known telephone operators in Italy, both for fixed and mobile lines. Today we want to talk to you about the second, as the crisis shows no signs of stopping and soon new remodels are coming!

Fastweb: here are the new remodels!

By now we know it: the remodeling of telephone tariffs is the order of the day and there are many operators who, in order to be able to balance increased costs are forced to raise the prices of the subscriptions of its users. Now it’s Fastweb’s turn again, which after the increases that came into force that you can find here, has now decided to announce new ones.

We are talking about increases dedicated to mobile tariffs that vary between 0.05 euros per month up to a maximum of 4.43 euros per month, a huge amount to say the least! If you are curious to find out what will happen to your rate, here is a small summary of the changes:

Family: range of monthly increase from 0.05 euro to 1.55 euro;

Fast Friends: monthly increase range from 0.05 euro to 1.55 euro;

Mobile Light: monthly increase range from 2 euros to 3 euros;

Mobile Ver2: monthly increase range from 1 euro to 4 euro;

Mobile Voice: monthly increase range from 0.05 euro to 2 euro;

NeXXt Mobile: monthly increase range from 0.05 euro to 4 euro;

Fastweb NeXXt Mobile Mini: monthly increase range from 0.99 euros to 4 euros;

Fastweb NeXXt Mobile Unlimited: monthly increase range from 1 euro to 4 euro;

JoyFull: monthly increase range from 0.05 euro to 3.78 euro;

Mobile 100: monthly increase range from 0.05 euro to 3.84 euro;

Mobile 250: monthly increase range from 0.26 euros to 3.77 euros;

Mobile 500: monthly increase range from 0.05 euro to 3.77 euro;

Mobile 700: monthly increase range from 1 euro to 2 euro;

Mobile Base: monthly increase range from 3 euros to 4 euros;

Mobile Entry: monthly increase range from 0.05 euro to 4 euro;

Mobile Freedom: monthly increase range from 0.71 euro to 3.95 euro;

Mobile Fuel: monthly increase range from 0.09 euro to 2.52 euro;

Mobile Voice: monthly increase range from 0.05 euro to 4.43 euro.

Of course if you don’t agree with the change, you will have as usual right of withdrawal without deactivation costs by July 15th. How to do? You will have to send a registered letter with return receipt to Fastweb SpA, Post Office Box 126 – 20092 Cinisello Balsamo (MI), or a PEC to fw [email protected], indicating as the reason for the withdrawal “modification of the contractual conditions”.

Otherwise you can always do it by going to a Fastweb store, by contacting customer service or through MyFastweb.