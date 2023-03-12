Fastweb is one of the best known and most used telephone companies in Italy, with millions of subscribers for both mobile telephony and fixed networks. Today we are here to talk about the latter, as the crisis is making itself felt and unfortunately the umpteenth increases have been announced!

Fastweb announces new increases for the fixed network!

You will know it well by now, telephone increases are the order of the day. All operators have found themselves forced to run for cover and raise the prices of utility tariffs, and Fastweb has just announced a new increase only a month away from the previous one.

These changes will take effect on April 1, 2023 and amount to a maximum of 5 euros more per month. Obviously each customer will receive a communication about it on the invoice and if you do not want to accept this increase, you can withdraw from the contract and switch to another operator by May 15th. In short, think carefully about what you prefer to do.

Meanwhile, however, for clarity, we leave you below the list of all the interested offers and the corresponding increase range, so that you can start to get an idea!