Another twenty-six bodies were exhumed yesterday in eastern Kenyawhich brings to more than 50 the number of bodies discovered for more than a week in the framework of an investigation into the death of followers of a sect. Several minors are among the victims.

“We exhumed 26 bodies” in three days in Malindi’s Shakahola forest, said Charles Kamau, head of criminal investigations for the Malindi (east) subcommittee, adding that searches are continuing.

Last week, the authorities had already found the remains of four followers of the International Church of the Good News (Good News International Church), Directed by Makenzie Nthenge, who would have urged her followers to fast to “know Jesus.”

Investigators intervened in the area following information that pointed to a possible mass grave. Several followers of that church are still hiding in the woods. On Sunday, authorities found a bulging-eyed woman who refused to eat before being taken away in an ambulance.

The woman “absolutely refused first aid and clamped her mouth shut, refusing to eat, and wanted to continue her fast until death,” said Hussein Khalid, a member of Haki Africaan organization that alerted the police about the actions of the church.

“We ask the national government to send troops to the field so that we can go inside (the forest) to help the victims who continue to fast until death,” he added.

Another 11 faithful between the ages of 17 and 49, seven men and four women, were hospitalized last week after being rescued in the Shakahola forest.

The head of the sect Makenzie Nthenge, He went to the police on April 15, before being arrested. A police source claimed that Nthenge went on a hunger strike and that he “prayed and fasted” during his arrest. According to local media, six followers of Makenzie Nthenge were also arrested.

Police said in a report that they had been informed of several people “starving to death under the pretense of knowing Jesus after being brainwashed by a suspect, Makenzie Nthenge, pastor of the International Church of Good News.”

