The Muslim calendar includes the holy month of Ramadan, during which believers adhere to strict fasting. For followers of Islam around the world, this is a period of deep spiritual reflection and rapprochement with Allah. Mandatory prayers, reading the Koran and doing good deeds play an important role these days. Izvestia tells when prayers take place during the holy month and what duas should be read during meals – Suhoor and Iftar.

The month of Ramadan in 2024 – when it begins and ends

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim lunar calendar. This chronology system is 11 days shorter than the Gregorian one, which is why the holy month begins at a different time every year.

In 2024, Ramadan will begin after sunset on March 10, and a 30-day fast will begin at sunrise on March 11. It will last until the evening of April 9. On April 10, Muslims will celebrate the holiday of breaking the fast – Eid al-Adha, the second most important after Kurban Bayram, a celebration marking the end of the pilgrimage to Mecca (Hajj).

Fasting in the month of Ramadan in 2024

For Muslims, Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, that is, an obligatory element of faith. The other four are five times daily prayer (namaz), recognition of Allah as the only God (shahadah), pilgrimage to Mecca (hajj) and an annual tax paid on various types of income for the benefit of the poor (zakat).

Throughout the holy month, Muslims observe fasting or, in Arabic, sawm, which means “total abstinence.” It is considered one of the strictest among all religions, since believers are not allowed to eat or drink from sunrise to sunset. Deliberate violation of this prohibition is considered a sin.

All adult, capable Muslims are required to fast. If desired, older people can also follow it. Pregnant and lactating women, girls during menstruation, adolescents who have not reached puberty, travelers, as well as people suffering from physical and psychological illnesses are temporarily exempt from fasting. However, later in the year they should make up for the missed days of fasting.

Eating during Ramadan is allowed twice a day – before dawn and after sunset. The first meal is called suhoor. They try to perform it as early as possible, before the start of morning prayer.

The second meal, iftar, begins after dark. It is advised not to delay it and to perform it immediately after evening prayer. At this point, the fast is suspended and Muslims gather around the table with their families to celebrate the onset of Ramadan and offer prayers.

During daylight hours, believers are not allowed to drink, eat, take medications, smoke, sniff tobacco, or deliberately induce vomiting. Marital intimacy should also be excluded. At the same time, you are allowed to rinse your mouth without swallowing liquid, brush your teeth, get vaccinated and give injections, donate blood, swim and shower, making sure that water does not get into your mouth.

Prayer times in the month of Ramadan in 2024

During Ramadan, as in other months, Muslims perform five obligatory prayers. Their onset depends on the length of daylight:

morning prayer (fajr) – begins at dawn and ends at sunrise;

midday (zuhr) – begins shortly before the sun reaches its zenith;

pre-evening (asr) – in the Hanafi movement of Islam it is read an hour before sunset, and in the Shafiite movement – two hours;

evening (maghrib) – performed after sunset and before nightfall;

night (isha) – performed after the end of the evening prayer.

In Ramadan, after completing the night prayer, believers can perform another one – tarawih, but this is not a mandatory action.

Prayer times are individual for each time zone; in addition, due to lengthening daylight hours, the beginning of services is constantly shifting to an earlier time. The schedule should be checked on mosque websites or on special aggregator portals. For example, the schedule for the Russian capital for March was published on website Moscow historical mosque.

In Moscow, the first Fajr of Ramadan will take place on March 11 at 04:50. Every day it will start three minutes earlier. This principle also applies to other prayers. The first Zuhr of the holy month will be performed at 06:49, Asr at 15:39, Maghrib at 18:31 and Isha at 20:08.

Month of Ramadan 2024 – prayer for Iftar and Suhoor

Meals during Ramadan are always accompanied by prayers. In this way, Muslims strengthen their faith and connection with Allah. In addition, it is believed that such prayers help to find peace of mind, cleanse oneself of sins and gain strength to continue fasting.

In the morning, during Suhur, believers ask the Almighty for blessings for the coming day and pronounce a special dua intention. It sounds like this: “I intend to fast for the month of Ramadan from dawn to sunset sincerely for the sake of Allah.” It can be pronounced in any language.

Evening prayer, performed after iftar, is gratitude to the Almighty for his generosity and mercy, as well as gratitude for the blessings bestowed earlier. This dua goes like this: “O Lord, I fasted for you and, using your benefits, I broke my fast. I hope and believe in you. Forgive me, O one whose mercy is limitless. Praise be to the Almighty, who helped me fast and fed me when I broke my fast.”

There is another form of dua made after dinner: “O Lord, I fasted for you, believed in you, relied on you and broke my fast using your gifts. Forgive me for past and future sins, O All-Forgiving One!”

You can read evening duas in any language. The main thing is the believer’s sincere desire for spiritual self-improvement and purification.

