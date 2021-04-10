We are witnessing the blessed month of Ramadan for the second year in a row, and the whole world is living in exceptional circumstances due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid 19) and the imposition of a number of measures and measures that must be followed to protect people from this epidemic.

Fasting has many and varied health benefits, as it promotes healthy habits and as our Holy Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said about fasting, “Fast and wake up.” As fasting clears the body from toxins and strengthens the immune system of the person, fasting has a great role in preventing many diseases in addition to its psychological and spiritual benefits that he lives. Fasting during the holy month is also an opportunity to give the body systems a rest to get rid of the accumulated toxins.

In order to reach a recovered and safe society from the risk of transmission and spread of the “Covid 19” virus infection, SEHA – the largest healthcare network in the UAE – stressed the importance of adhering to the precautionary and preventive measures and measures during the holy month of Ramadan, in order to preserve the safety of community members. She also stressed the importance of vaccination by all members of society as the best way to limit the spread of the emerging corona virus, “Covid 19”. She stressed the importance of cooperation, following precautionary and preventive measures, and not being complacent, the most important of which is physical distancing, avoiding gatherings and entertainment and closed places at all times, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan, and heading to conduct an examination in the event of symptoms appearing, as the United Arab Emirates harnessed its efforts to combat the virus and provided examination centers in various places. And sites in the state.

Dr. Anwar Salam, Executive Director of Medical Affairs at the “SEHA” company said that taking the vaccine is the most important weapon to eliminate the virus of all kinds, as studies have shown that the vaccine is able to control the disease, indicating the importance of adhering to personal preventive measures that are still necessary even for people who They received the “Covid-19” vaccine, such as wearing masks, regular hand sterilization, and observing physical distancing, which is the fastest and safest way to combat this pandemic, and not neglecting the application of these measures during the holy month, the month of goodness and blessing, in which people are accustomed to frequent visits and holding banquets because large gatherings often What is the reason for the spread of the virus.

He added that the governmental measures and the prevention and safety guidelines issued by the responsible authorities in the UAE have proven their worth in reducing the rate of injuries in the country, which is among the lowest in the world. For his part, Dr. Jihad Saleh Abdullah, a consultant of infectious diseases at Khalifa Medical City and Al Rahba Hospital, one of the establishments of the “SEHA” company, stressed the importance of community members’ commitment to precautionary and preventive measures and instructions issued by official authorities, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, and never tolerating the application of these measures in addition to Taking the vaccine in order to fully control the “Covid 19” virus and get out safely from this pandemic.

He said that some people may become anxious and sometimes with signs of depression from the idea of ​​home quarantine, physical distancing, and lack of mixing with others. Here, parents must provide moral support for each other, as well as from friends and relatives, through phone calls and social media that compensate for something for the distance, indicating that the importance of Reducing the exchange of visits during the month of Ramadan, not holding banquets, and if the numbers must be limited, and that the precautionary measures are maintained.

Dr. Jihad Abdullah added that the methods of preventing the Corona virus during the month of Ramadan are not different from other months and focus on maintaining physical distancing, wearing masks and avoiding gatherings, in addition to washing hands frequently, especially when touching surfaces with sterile gel, water and soap, indicating that it has not been issued. Any studies or research showing that fasting increases the risk of infection with Corona, on the contrary, there are some studies that have proven that fasting increases the immunity of the human body and thus the body becomes more resistant and tolerant. He stressed the importance of the worshipers adhering to the procedures followed during the performance of the prayers in the mosques, of wearing masks continuously, maintaining the specified distances between the worshipers, bringing the prayer rug for each person, or using a single-use plastic prayer mat, not shaking hands, and washing hands after returning home. Regarding the fasting of those infected with Coronavirus during the month of Ramadan, Dr. Jihad Abdullah said that the patient should coordinate with the treating doctor, as he is best able to give advice about whether or not to fast for this infected person, based on clinical data, the severity of the condition, and the need to take medicines repeatedly. The Infectious Diseases Consultant at Khalifa Medical City and Al Rahba Hospital stressed the importance of eating more vegetables and fruits, drinking enough water at breakfast and the pre-dawn meal, reducing sugars, and exercising moderately, as they are among the factors that strengthen human immunity.