Nutritionist Kruglova called spinach and buckwheat alternative meat sources of iron in the post

Alternative sources of iron in fasting to meat and eggs are legumes, spinach and some other plant foods. Nutritionist Natalya Kruglova named useful products for fasting in an interview with News.ru.

Kruglova recommended fasting people to pay attention to various cereals, especially buckwheat, as it contains the most iron. In addition, this trace element can be obtained by including other cereals, beets, spinach and legumes in the daily diet, the nutritionist added.

It is important to consider that if anemia is diagnosed, then the situation cannot be corrected only with products, it is necessary to take the drugs prescribed by the doctor. Natalia Kruglovanutritionist

Related materials:

At the same time, according to Kruglova, during Lent a person may face not only iron deficiency, but also a lack of calcium in the body. To prevent this from happening, you need to monitor the diversity of nutrition. The diet should contain whole grain bread, fruits, vegetables, vegetable oils, nuts. Plant-based milk and soy products can be additional sources of calcium.

Earlier, the therapist Tatyana Romanenko listed the Russians with food products that make up for the deficiency of vitamin C. According to the specialist, it is found in large quantities in sauerkraut, vegetables, citrus fruits and greens.