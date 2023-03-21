Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, expected that the fasting hours would reach from dawn to sunset, reaching approximately 13 hours and 30 minutes at the beginning of the holy month, and 14 hours and 13 minutes at the end.

Al-Jarwan expected that the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan for the year 1444 AH will be Thursday, March 23, while Eid al-Fitr is expected to fall on Friday, April 21.

The new crescent for the month of Ramadan will be born on Tuesday, March 21, at 21:23 pm, that is, after sunset, and with sunset the next day it will be approximately 10 degrees above the western horizon, and it will set about 50 minutes later, and therefore Thursday, March 23, will be the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan astronomically.

(And the agreement between countries regarding sighting the crescent of the month of Shawwal is likely due to the availability of visual sighting conditions)

As for the new crescent for the month of Shawwal, it will be born Thursday, April 20, at 08:13 am, and with sunset it will be above the western horizon, at an altitude of 4 degrees, and it will set about 22 minutes after sunset. Therefore, Friday, April 21, will be Shawwal and Eid al-Fitr astronomically blessed.

(And the difference between countries in sighting the crescent of the month of Shawwal is due to the difficulty of sighting conditions)

And since the astronomical spring season extends from March 21 to June 21, the month of Ramadan this year will be entirely in the spring season and with the beginning of the season… while it is expected that the next Ramadan 1445 will enter the astronomical winter season, in a cycle estimated at 32 Hijri years, which will start at the beginning of the month Hijri for the same week that corresponds to it in the Gregorian calendar.

It is expected that the weather will be moderate during the coming Ramadan in general, as the average high temperatures at its beginning will be from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, and the lowest will be from 17 to 20 degrees Celsius. degrees Celsius, and the average high temperatures are 33 to 36 and the minimum is 18 to 23 degrees Celsius.

It is also expected that the month of Ramadan will be interspersed with the season of spring weather disturbances, known as “Al Sarayat”, which may cause thunderstorms that may be heavy.