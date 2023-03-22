Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, expected that the fasting hours from dawn to sunset at the beginning of the holy month would reach approximately 13 hours and 30 minutes, and at the end of it to 14 hours and 13 minutes. It is expected that Eid al-Fitr will fall on Friday, April 21st.

It is expected that the weather will be moderate during the coming Ramadan in general, as the average high temperatures at its beginning will be from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, and the lowest will be from 17 to 20 degrees Celsius. degrees Celsius, and the average high temperatures are 33 to 36 and the minimum is 18 to 23 degrees Celsius.

It is also expected that the month of Ramadan will be interspersed with the season of spring weather disturbances, known as “Al Sarayat”, which may cause thunderstorms that may be heavy.