If you can’t come to us because of the travel restrictions… ..we will come to you. Leading Swedish estate agent Fastighetsbyrån will be holding live digital viewings of properties on the island every week.

This week we will show a new production in the outskirts of Palma, with focus on modern design combined with renewable energy. The project has apartments available from 1-4 bedrooms and two community pool areas overlooking the bay of Palma.

Watch the viewing here.

You are very welcome to contact us on, [email protected], to sign up for a viewing or for any questions you might have. Read more about this weeks property on

https://www.fastighetsbyran.com/en/spain/objekt?objektid=2364433.